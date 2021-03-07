Maroon 5 & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Beautiful Mistakes” Debuts In Top 25 At Hot AC Radio, Top 30 At Pop Radio

A mid-week release did not prevent Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” from scoring big airplay at hot adult contemporary radio.

The collaboration received 737 hot adult contemporary spins during the February 28-March 6 tracking period, which allows for a #24 debut on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart. “Beautiful Mistakes” concurrently starts at #30 on the Mediabase pop chart, courtesy of its 1,744 tracking period spins.

In rising from zero to those spin counts, “Beautiful Mistakes” ranks as the top airplay gainer at both formats.

Although radio has already shown ample support, “Beautiful Mistakes” does not technically impact until this coming Monday and Tuesday. It will surely ranks as one of the add leaders at both formats.