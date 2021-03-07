in Music News

Maroon 5 & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Beautiful Mistakes” Debuts In Top 25 At Hot AC Radio, Top 30 At Pop Radio

“Beautiful Mistakes” starts impressively at two of Maroon 5’s core radio formats.

Maroon 5 & Megan Thee Stallion - Beautiful Mistakes Cover | 222/Interscope | The Oriel

A mid-week release did not prevent Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” from scoring big airplay at hot adult contemporary radio.

The collaboration received 737 hot adult contemporary spins during the February 28-March 6 tracking period, which allows for a #24 debut on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart. “Beautiful Mistakes” concurrently starts at #30 on the Mediabase pop chart, courtesy of its 1,744 tracking period spins.

In rising from zero to those spin counts, “Beautiful Mistakes” ranks as the top airplay gainer at both formats.

Although radio has already shown ample support, “Beautiful Mistakes” does not technically impact until this coming Monday and Tuesday. It will surely ranks as one of the add leaders at both formats.

beautiful mistakesmaroon 5megan thee stallion

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Travis Scott & HVME’s “Goosebumps” Makes Top 20

Songs By Black Eyed Peas & Shakira, Glass Animals Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Cardi B, Nelly & Florida Georgia Line, Maroon 5 & Megan Thee Stallion Top 30