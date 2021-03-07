in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Spends 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license | Video screen | Geffen

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” unsurprisingly keeps the throne at pop radio.

Credited with ~19,609 plays during the February 28-March 6 tracking period, the breakthrough smash spends a second week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 836, while positioning “drivers license” more than 1800 spins ahead of the pack.

Ariana Grande’s “34+35,” which holds at #2, received ~17,744 spins during the tracking period (-574).

Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” rises two spots to #3 this week, as Grande’s “positions” descends one spot to #4. Down one place, Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” takes #5.

