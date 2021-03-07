Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Travis Scott & HVME’s “Goosebumps” Makes Top 20

Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” and Travi$ Scott & HVME’s “Goosebumps” continue their climbs at pop radio. The former officially secures a Top 15 position this week, while the latter makes the Top 20.
Up one place, “We’re Good” grabs #15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. The Dua Lipa single received 7,179 spins during the February 28-March 6 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 763.
“Goosebumps” concurrently rises two spots to #19. The remixed version of Travi$ Scott’s earlier hit received 5,085 tracking period pop plays, besting last week’s sum by 283.
