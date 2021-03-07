in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Travis Scott & HVME’s “Goosebumps” Makes Top 20

“We’re Good” and “Goosebumps” rise on this week’s pop chart.

Dua Lipa in We're Good | Video screen | Warner Records

Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” and Travi$ Scott & HVME’s “Goosebumps” continue their climbs at pop radio. The former officially secures a Top 15 position this week, while the latter makes the Top 20.

Up one place, “We’re Good” grabs #15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. The Dua Lipa single received 7,179 spins during the February 28-March 6 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 763.

“Goosebumps” concurrently rises two spots to #19. The remixed version of Travi$ Scott’s earlier hit received 5,085 tracking period pop plays, besting last week’s sum by 283.

dua lipagoosebumpshvmetravi$ scottwe're good

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Full Grammy Awards Performer Lineup Revealed; BTS, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, John Mayer, Cardi B, Black Pumas Among Those Set To Perform

Maroon 5 & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Beautiful Mistakes” Debuts In Top 25 At Hot AC Radio, Top 30 At Pop Radio