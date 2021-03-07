in TV News

Full Grammy Awards Performer Lineup Revealed; BTS, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, John Mayer, Cardi B, Black Pumas Among Those Set To Perform

The show takes place next Sunday night.

THE 63RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast from Staples Center in Los Angeles Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. Comedy Central’s Emmy Award-winning THE DAILY SHOW host and comedian Trevor Noah (pictured) will host. Photo: Michael Schwartz/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

With exactly one week remaining until the 63rd Grammy Awards Ceremony, CBS and the Recording Academy jointly announced this year’s performers.

Consistent with many predictions, the list includes numerous high-profile musicians, many of whom are up for big awards at the show: Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.

In addition to revealing the performer lineup, CBS announced that the March 14 ceremony will pay tribute to live music venues affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Day-to-day staff members for iconic venues like The Troubadour, The Apollo, Hotel Cafe, and The Station Inn will present awards throughout the night.

Trevor Noah is hosting this year’s show, which will air on CBS and Paramount+ at 8PM ET/5PM PT next Sunday.

