Hailey Bieber Scheduled To Appear On March 12 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature Nick Offerman and Freddie Gibbs.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1215 -- Pictured: (l-r) Model Hailey Bieber during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 28, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Hailey Bieber will be appearing on an upcoming edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Bieber, who last appeared on the show in February 2020, will be an interview guest on the March 12, 2021 edition of the flagship NBC talk show.

According to the network, the episode will also feature a chat with Nick Offerman and a performance by Freddie Gibbs. Other upcoming listings follow:

Friday, March 5: Guests include Amanda Seyfried, Omar Sy and musical guest Lil Durk ft. 6Lack. Show #1418A

Monday, March 8: Guests include Amy Poehler, Courtney B. Vance and musical guest Willie Jones. Show #1419A

Tuesday, March 9: Guests include Chrissy Teigen, Rory Mcllroy and musical guest Pink Sweat$ ft. Kehlani. Show #1420A

Wednesday, March 10: Guests include Norman Reedus, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and stand-up guest Mike Vecchione. Show #1421A

Thursday, March 11: Guests include Jennifer Garner, Don Lemon and musical guest Adrianne Lenker. Show #1422A

