Norman Reedus Listed For Appearance On March 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Reedus will make a “Fallon” appearance next Wednesday.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon - The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 18 - Photo Credit: Eli Ade/AMC

Norman Reedus will extend his streak of annual “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” appearances.

The actor, who appeared on “Tonight Show” episodes in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020, will make his first 2021 appearance on March 10. Reedus, star of AMC’s long-running “The Walking Dead,” will be the lead interview guest.

The March 10 “Fallon” will also feature stand-up from Mike Vecchione. An additional interview guest may be announced at a later date.

Complete listings follow:

Wednesday, March 3: Guests include Leslie Jones, Elizabeth Olsen and musical guests Nicky Jam and Romeo Santos. Show #1416A

Thursday, March 4: Guests include Tracy Morgan, Sam Heughan and stand-up guest Pete Lee. Show #1417A

Friday, March 5: Guests include Amanda Seyfried, Omar Sy and musical guest Lil Durk ft. 6Lack. Show #1418A

Monday, March 8: Guests include Amy Poehler, Courtney B. Vance and musical guest Willie Jones. Show #1419A

Tuesday, March 9: Guests include Chrissy Teigen, Rory Mcllroy and musical guest Pink Sweat$ ft. Kehlani. Show #1420A

Wednesday, March 10: Guests include Norman Reedus and stand-up guest Mike Vecchione. Show #1421A

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

