Norman Reedus Listed For Appearance On March 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Norman Reedus will extend his streak of annual “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” appearances.
The actor, who appeared on “Tonight Show” episodes in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020, will make his first 2021 appearance on March 10. Reedus, star of AMC’s long-running “The Walking Dead,” will be the lead interview guest.
The March 10 “Fallon” will also feature stand-up from Mike Vecchione. An additional interview guest may be announced at a later date.
Complete listings follow:
Wednesday, March 3: Guests include Leslie Jones, Elizabeth Olsen and musical guests Nicky Jam and Romeo Santos. Show #1416A
Thursday, March 4: Guests include Tracy Morgan, Sam Heughan and stand-up guest Pete Lee. Show #1417A
Friday, March 5: Guests include Amanda Seyfried, Omar Sy and musical guest Lil Durk ft. 6Lack. Show #1418A
Monday, March 8: Guests include Amy Poehler, Courtney B. Vance and musical guest Willie Jones. Show #1419A
Tuesday, March 9: Guests include Chrissy Teigen, Rory Mcllroy and musical guest Pink Sweat$ ft. Kehlani. Show #1420A
Wednesday, March 10: Guests include Norman Reedus and stand-up guest Mike Vecchione. Show #1421A
