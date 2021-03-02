John Mayer Receives New Multi-Platinum Certifications For “Room For Squares,” “Battle Studies,” “Waiting On The World To Change”

In mid-February, John Mayer received a gold certification for his single “In The Blood.”

On February 25, he received multi-platinum honors for two of his albums and one of his biggest hit singles.

According to the RIAA, Mayer’s debut studio album “Room For Squares” now holds 5x platinum status in the United States. The award signifies 5 million in US album units, with each unit equal to 1 album sale, 10 track sales, or 1500 track streams.

The overwhelming majority of the certified units come from traditional album sales, as “Room For Squares” reached 4x platinum in 2004 – long before digital track consumption began affecting certification status.

Mayer additionally received a 2x platinum certification for his 2009 album “Battle Studies.”

On the single front, Mayer reached 4x platinum with “Waiting On The World To Change.” The honor confirms 4 million in US single units, which are equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.