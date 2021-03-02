in Music News

John Mayer Receives New Multi-Platinum Certifications For “Room For Squares,” “Battle Studies,” “Waiting On The World To Change”

Mayer received new platinum honors in the United States.

John Mayer - Instagram selfie | Jerry Lorenzo/Fear of God tagged | Via @johnmayer

In mid-February, John Mayer received a gold certification for his single “In The Blood.”

On February 25, he received multi-platinum honors for two of his albums and one of his biggest hit singles.

According to the RIAA, Mayer’s debut studio album “Room For Squares” now holds 5x platinum status in the United States. The award signifies 5 million in US album units, with each unit equal to 1 album sale, 10 track sales, or 1500 track streams.

The overwhelming majority of the certified units come from traditional album sales, as “Room For Squares” reached 4x platinum in 2004 – long before digital track consumption began affecting certification status.

Mayer additionally received a 2x platinum certification for his 2009 album “Battle Studies.”

On the single front, Mayer reached 4x platinum with “Waiting On The World To Change.” The honor confirms 4 million in US single units, which are equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

battle studiesjohn mayerroom for squareswaiting on the world to change

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart,” Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” Tie For Most Added At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio