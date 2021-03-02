in Music News

AGUST D (BTS Member SUGA) Earns #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart With “Daechwita”

The song first premiered last May.

Suga/Agust D - Daechwita video images courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

In May 2020, BTS member SUGA released the “D-2” mixtape under his AGUST D moniker.

On March 2, 2021, the mixtape’s focus track reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

Indeed, AGUST D soared to #1 on the listing with his “Daechwita.” It remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 3:10PM ET Tuesday.

To take over the #1 spot, “Daechwita” seized the throne from Elle King & Miranda Lambert’s “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).” The collaboration had ruled the iTunes chart Friday.

Following its ascent to #1 in the US, “Daechwita” has now topped the iTunes chart in an impressive 102 different countries.

