Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart,” Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” Tie For Most Added At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” and Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” continue to win support at the hot adult contemporary radio format.

Each picked up by another 12 Mediabase-monitored stations, the two songs share this week’s most added honor.

With 11 adds each, AJR’s “Way Less Sad” and Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” tie for third on this week’s Mediabase add board. An add count of 10 slots All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring Demi Lovato & blackbear)” in fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC add leaders: Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” (6th-most), The Kid LAROI’s “Without You” (7th-most), Niko Moon’s “Good Time” (8th-most), MisterWives’ “SUPERBLOOM” (9th-most, tie), Forest Blakk’s “If You Love Her” (9th-most, tie), and Anson Seabra’s “Walked Through Hell” (9th-most, tie).

