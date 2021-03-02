Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

Glass Animals’ alternative crossover “Heat Waves” continues to attract attention at pop radio.

Picked up by another 31 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “Heat Waves” ranks as this week’s most added song.

With 25 new playlist adds each, AJR’s “Way Less Sad” and Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” tie for second.

Cardi B’s “Up,” which earned playlist pickups from 23 new stations, takes fourth place this week. Fat Joe, DJ Khaled & Amorphous’ “Sunshine (The Light)” earns fifth on the Mediabase add board with 16 pickups.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: The Kid LAROI’s “Without You” (6th-most, tie), Tiesto’s “The Business” (6th-most, tie), Conan Gray’s “Overdrive” (6th-most, tie), JESSIA’s “I’m not Pretty” (9th-most), LOONA’s “Star” (10th-most, tie), and Daya’s “Bad Girl” (10th-most, tie).