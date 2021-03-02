Mike Shinoda, Iann Dior & UPSAHL’s “Happy Endings” Ranks As Alternative Radio’s Most Added Song

After taking second place on last week’s Mediabase alternative radio add board, Mike Shinoda’s “Happy Endings (featuring iann dior & UPSAHL)” earns the most added honor this week.

“Happy Endings” won support from another 23 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations this week, giving the song a path to continued airplay gains at the format.

The Offspring’s “Let The Bad Times Roll,” which landed on 20 alternative radio playlists, takes second place this week.

The Strumbellas’ “Greatest Enemy” follows in third with 13 adds, while an add count of 9 slots AJR’s “Way Less Sad” in fourth. Each added by 8 new stations, Lilhuddy’s “The Eulogy of You and Me” and Nessa Barrett’s “la di die (featuring jxdn)” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable alternative radio options: Mod Sun’s “Flames (featuring Avril Lavigne)” (7th-most, tie), Benny Blanco, Marshmello & Vance Joy’s “You” (7th-most, tie), Carolesdaughter’s “Violent” (9th-most, tie), Mansionair’s “More” (9th-most, tie), nothing,nowhere.’s “fake friend” (9th-most, tie), Manchester Orchestra’s “Bed Head” (9th-most, tie), Dayglow’s “Close To You,” and Phoebe Bridgers’ “Kyoto” (9th-most, tie).