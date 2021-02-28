CJ’s “Whoopty” Officially Claims #1 At Rhythmic & Urban Radio

CJ’s breakthrough single “Whoopty” officially becomes a multi-format radio #1 this week. The song rises to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic and urban radio charts.

— Up one spot from last week, “Whoopty” tops the rhythmic chart on the strength of its ~5,995 tracking period spins. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 470.

Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love,” the previous leader, drops to #2 on this week’s chart. Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” climbs three spots to #3, and Ariana Grande’s “34+35” moves four spots to #4.

Saweetie’s “Best Friend (featuring Doja Cat)” also enters the Top 5, rising two places to #5.

— “Whoopty” meanwhile enjoys a three-place rise to #1 at urban with ~6,401 spins (+1,656).

Pop Smoke’s “For The Night (featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby)” rises one spot to #2, and Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & NAV)” rises two spots to #3. BRS Kash’s “Throat Baby (Go Baby)” slides two spots to #4, and Yung Bleu’s “You’re Mine Still (featuring Drake)” jumps three places to #5.