Kings Of Leon, Black Pumas Confirmed For Upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Performances

Three days after releasing new album “When You See Yourself,” Kings Of Leon will deliver a high-profile television performance.

According to new listings, the modern rock band will perform on the March 8 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The episode will also feature interviews with Cedric The Entertainer and Jhene Aiko.

In addition to announcing the KoL performance, the listings confirm plans for Black Pumas to play the March 6 episode. The performance precedes the March 14 Grammy Awards, at which Black Pumas will be up for Album and Record of the Year. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sara Gilbert will be that day’s interview guests.

Other upcoming “Ellen” performers include Ari Lennox (February 26), The Kid LAROI (March 2), Brandy Clark (March 3), Maluma (March 4), and Zara Larsson (March 5). Listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.