in TV News

Kings Of Leon, Black Pumas Confirmed For Upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Performances

They will perform on March editions of the daytime talk show.

Kings Of Leon - Press Photo by Matthew Followill, courtesy of Full Coverage & RCA Records

Three days after releasing new album “When You See Yourself,” Kings Of Leon will deliver a high-profile television performance.

According to new listings, the modern rock band will perform on the March 8 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The episode will also feature interviews with Cedric The Entertainer and Jhene Aiko.

In addition to announcing the KoL performance, the listings confirm plans for Black Pumas to play the March 6 episode. The performance precedes the March 14 Grammy Awards, at which Black Pumas will be up for Album and Record of the Year. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sara Gilbert will be that day’s interview guests.

Other upcoming “Ellen” performers include Ari Lennox (February 26), The Kid LAROI (March 2), Brandy Clark (March 3), Maluma (March 4), and Zara Larsson (March 5). Listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

black pumaskings of leonthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Quickly Earns 2x Platinum Certification In United States

Taye Diggs Answers Burning Questions, Nasty C & Ari Lennox Perform On Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” With Guest Host Tiffany Haddish (Watch Now)