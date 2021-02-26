in TV News

Holly Humberstone Performs On Thursday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

Holly Humberstone performs on this week’s final “Corden” episode.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, February 25, 2021, with guests Jodie Foster and music from Holly Humberstone. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Talented up-and-coming artist Holly Humberstone has already captured the hearts of many fans, critics, and superstar entertainers. Thursday night, the singer-songwriter introduces her music to an American television audience via “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Humberstone’s performance airs toward the end of the episode, closing an hour that also features an appearance by Jodie Foster.

The episode began airing at 12:35AM on the east coast – and will start at the same time in the pacific time zone. Video highlights from the episode will be posted as they are made available.

Ahead of the video release, CBS shared press photos and screenshots from the broadcast.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

