Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Quickly Earns 2x Platinum Certification In United States

Not even two full months have passed since Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” debuted, and the song already boasts multi-platinum status in the United States.

According to the RIAA, “drivers license” earned a 2x platinum certification on Wednesday, February 24. The award signifies 2 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“drivers license” first arrived on January 8 and made a near-immediate impact on digital sales and streaming platforms. Thanks to its strong performance, “drivers license” has spent all six of its eligible chart weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

A true phenomenon, the song is also a major hit around the world.

“drivers license” is the first multi-platinum single for Rodrigo, whose other RIAA-certified track is the single-platinum “All I Want.”