Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Quickly Earns 2x Platinum Certification In United States

The blockbuster single launched in January.

Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license | Video screen | Geffen Records

Not even two full months have passed since Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” debuted, and the song already boasts multi-platinum status in the United States.

According to the RIAA, “drivers license” earned a 2x platinum certification on Wednesday, February 24. The award signifies 2 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“drivers license” first arrived on January 8 and made a near-immediate impact on digital sales and streaming platforms. Thanks to its strong performance, “drivers license” has spent all six of its eligible chart weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

A true phenomenon, the song is also a major hit around the world.

“drivers license” is the first multi-platinum single for Rodrigo, whose other RIAA-certified track is the single-platinum “All I Want.”

