The Kid LAROI, Brandy Clark, Maluma, Zara Larsson Scheduled For Upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Performances

Lineups just arrived for next week’s string of “Ellen DeGeneres Show” episodes, and four of the five will feature musical performances.

According to the new listings, The Kid LAROI will perform on the March 2 “Ellen.” His performance will air as part of an episode that also features Eddie and Bella Murphy.

Brandy Clark will play the March 3 broadcast, bringing music to an episode that also features Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer.

Maluma will be an interview and musical guest on March 4. The March 5 broadcast, which will feature Stephen “tWitch” Boss as guest host and Allison Holker Boss as a guest, lists Zara Larsson as its musical guests.

One will not, however, have to wait until next week to see music on “Ellen.” Two of this week’s episodes (I Don’t Know How But They Found Me on February 23 and Ari Lennox on February 26) will feature performances as well.

— The March 1 episode will not feature a musical guest; Heidi Klum, Leslie Jordan, Howie Mandel, Jackelyn Shultz, and Abbey Shultz will be the interview guests.