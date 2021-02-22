Billboard Hot 100: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Enjoys 6th Week As #1 Song In America; Lil Tjay & 6LACK’s “Calling My Phone” Earns #3

The reign of Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” continues for another week.

Indeed, the breakthrough hit secures a 6th week atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The single, which remains a force on the streaming, sales, and radio fronts, is the eighth song to spend its first six weeks in the pinnacle position.

Powered by the release of a music video for the Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion remix, Ariana Grande’s “34+35” returns to its #2 peak on the Hot 100 (+4). As of press time, it appears Grande retains sole credit on this week’s Billboard chart listing (Billboard added the collaborators the week the remix came out, but said credit was quickly removed as the original began providing the lion’s share of activity).

Following a strong opening week on streaming platforms, Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone (featuring 6LACK)” arrives at ## on the chart.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” slides one spot to #4 this week, and Cardi B’s “Up” drops three rungs to #5.