in Music News

Nessa Barrett & JXDN’s “La Di Die” Earns Top 50 Ranking At Alternative Radio

The collaboration received significant opening weekend airplay.

Nessa Barrett & jxdn - la di die photo by Kristen Jan Wong | Courtesy of Warner Records publicity

It may not have arrived until the sixth day of the February 14-20 tracking period, but Nessa Barrett’s “la di die (featuring jxdn)” garnered considerable airplay at alternative radio.

Credited with 131 spins, “la di die” ranks as the Mediabase alternative panel’s #47 song.

According to Mediabase, the lion’s share of this week’s spins came from Radio.com/Entercom stations, including format leaders Alt 92.3 New York and 106.7 KROQ Los Angeles. In addition to the ample early airplay, Radio.com featured a release day interview between Barrett and Kevan Kenney.

It is unclear if those stations — or other alternative programmers — will continue playing “la di die” moving forward. What is clear, however, is that “la di die” received powerful radio exposure during its opening weekend. It also received ample attention digital platforms, earning a spot on the US iTunes sales chart, quickly surpassing 1 million Spotify streams, and amassing nearly 3 million YouTube video views.

jxdnla di dienessa barrett

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Cardi B’s “Up,” SZA’s “Good Days” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio; Masked Wolf, JESSIA, G-Eazy, Chris Brown & Mark Morrison Songs Reach Top 50