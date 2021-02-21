Nessa Barrett & JXDN’s “La Di Die” Earns Top 50 Ranking At Alternative Radio

It may not have arrived until the sixth day of the February 14-20 tracking period, but Nessa Barrett’s “la di die (featuring jxdn)” garnered considerable airplay at alternative radio.

Credited with 131 spins, “la di die” ranks as the Mediabase alternative panel’s #47 song.

According to Mediabase, the lion’s share of this week’s spins came from Radio.com/Entercom stations, including format leaders Alt 92.3 New York and 106.7 KROQ Los Angeles. In addition to the ample early airplay, Radio.com featured a release day interview between Barrett and Kevan Kenney.

It is unclear if those stations — or other alternative programmers — will continue playing “la di die” moving forward. What is clear, however, is that “la di die” received powerful radio exposure during its opening weekend. It also received ample attention digital platforms, earning a spot on the US iTunes sales chart, quickly surpassing 1 million Spotify streams, and amassing nearly 3 million YouTube video views.