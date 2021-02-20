Olivia Rodrigo Highlights Songs By Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, Gracie Abrams, Black Sabbath, More In “Top 18 Songs For My 18th Birthday” Video

Ahead of her 18th birthday, singer-songwriter made an “18 years, 18 tracks” playlist on Spotify. The list features the 18 songs that “made me who I am,” as well as a bonus in the form of her own global phenomenon “drivers license.”

On Saturday, her actual birthday, Rodrigo released a YouTube video discussing the tracks she highlighted.

Rodrigo walks through favorites like Taylor Swift’s “Picture To Burn,” “Out Of The Woods,” and “betty,” Kacey Musgraves’ “Merry Go Round,” Gracie Abrams’ “i miss you, i’m sorry,” Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man,” Carole King’s “It’s Too Late,” Smashing Pumpkins’ “Disarm,” No Doubt’s “Bathwater,” Billie Eilish’s “my boy,” and more.

The full Spotify playlist is embedded below, as is the accompanying YouTube video.