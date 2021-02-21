BTS’ “Inner Child” Rises To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart As “MOTS: 7” Celebrates One Year Anniversary

As BTS’ chart-topping album “Map Of The Soul: 7” celebrates its one-year anniversary, a song from the album claims #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

“Inner Child,” that song, holds the pinnacle position as of press time at 11:45AM ET Sunday morning.

A solo track, “Inner Child” finds BTS member V singing to his past self. The song received strong reviews upon release, with Headline Planet’s Brian Cantor calling it his “favorite track” on release day in 2020.

This past fall, V’s touching rendition of “Inner Child” made waves during BTS’ “Map Of The Soul ON:E” concert.