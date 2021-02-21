Cardi B’s “Up,” SZA’s “Good Days” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio; Masked Wolf, JESSIA, G-Eazy, Chris Brown & Mark Morrison Songs Reach Top 50

Cardi B’s “Up” and SZA’s “Good Days” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #44, “Up” makes this week’s Top 40 at #39. The Cardi B single received 811 spins during the February 14-20 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 471 spins.

Up one place, “Good Days” makes its Top 40 debut at #40. “Good Days” posted a tracking period play count of 807 (+350).

— As “Up” and “Good Days” debut on the chart, Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean,” JESSIA’s “I’m not Pretty,” and G-Eazy’s “Provide (featuring Chris Brown & Mark Morrison)” make moves just below. The three songs officially earn Top 50 positions.

Played 470 times during the tracking period (+292), “Astronaut In The Ocean” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #55 last week.

“I’m not Pretty” concurrently rises eight places to #44. It received the same 470 spins as “Astronaut In The Ocean,” but it loses the tiebreaker due to the smaller week-over-week airplay gain (+254).

Up nine places, “Provide” takes #48 with 419 spins (+267).