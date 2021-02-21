in Music News

Cardi B’s “Up,” SZA’s “Good Days” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio; Masked Wolf, JESSIA, G-Eazy, Chris Brown & Mark Morrison Songs Reach Top 50

“Up” and “Good Days” debut on the pop radio chart.

Cardi B’s “Up” and SZA’s “Good Days” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #44, “Up” makes this week’s Top 40 at #39. The Cardi B single received 811 spins during the February 14-20 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 471 spins.

Up one place, “Good Days” makes its Top 40 debut at #40. “Good Days” posted a tracking period play count of 807 (+350).

— As “Up” and “Good Days” debut on the chart, Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean,” JESSIA’s “I’m not Pretty,” and G-Eazy’s “Provide (featuring Chris Brown & Mark Morrison)” make moves just below. The three songs officially earn Top 50 positions.

Played 470 times during the tracking period (+292), “Astronaut In The Ocean” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #55 last week.

“I’m not Pretty” concurrently rises eight places to #44. It received the same 470 spins as “Astronaut In The Ocean,” but it loses the tiebreaker due to the smaller week-over-week airplay gain (+254).

Up nine places, “Provide” takes #48 with 419 spins (+267).

astronaut in the oceancardi bChris Browng-eazygood daysi'm not prettyjessiamark morrisonmasked wolfprovideszaup

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Demi Lovato Chats With Ellen, Performs With Sam Fischer On Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Nessa Barrett & JXDN’s “La Di Die” Earns Top 50 Ranking At Alternative Radio