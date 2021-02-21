Darius Rucker’s “Beers And Sunshine” Rises To #1 On Country Radio Chart

Darius Rucker’s “Beers And Sunshine” completes its journey to the top of the Mediabase country radio airplay chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, the Rucker tune seizes the throne from Kelsea Ballerini’s “hole in the bottle.”

As well as leading for chart points, “Beers And Sunshine” ranks as the Mediabase country radio panel’s most played and heard song for the February 14-20 tracking period. It received ~8,417 spins (+641) and ~48.9 million audience impressions.

Luke Combs’ enduring “Better Together” holds at #2 this week, and Parmalee’s “Just The Way (featuring Blanco Brown)” rises one spot to #3.

Luke Bryan’s “Down To One” moves up one spot to #4, and Niko Moon’s “Good Time” climbs one place to #5.

The aforementioned “hole in the bottle” drops to #10 this week.