Ariana Grande’s “34+35” Remains #1 At Pop Radio, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Earns #2, Chris Brown & Young Thug Top 3, Billie Eilish Top 5

Ariana Grande’s “34+35” unsurprisingly stays atop this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Played ~18,387 times during the February 14-20 tracking period, “34+35” earns a second week at #1. This week’s count trails last week’s mark by 128 but keeps “34+35” ahead of the competition.
Up three places, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” rockets into the runner-up spot this week. The breakthrough hit, which received ~17,070 spins (+1,782), could challenge for #1 as soon as next week.
Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” rises one spot to #3, and Grande’s “positions” slides two places to #4. Up two spots, Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” reaches a new high of #5.
