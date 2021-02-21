in Music News

Travis Scott & HVME’s “Goosebumps” Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

The song has also been making gains at pop.

Travis Scott & HVME - Goosebumps Remix Audio YT Cover | Cactus Jack/Epic Records

Travi$ Scott & HVME’s remixed version of “Goosebumps” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

Up three places, “Goosebumps” takes over the throne from Meduza’s “Paradise (featuring Dermot Kennedy).”

“Goosebumps” received ~446 spins during the February 14-20 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 95.

A six-place rise brings Benny Benassi & Jeremih’s “Lovelife” to #2. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of ~378 (+58).

Jax Jones & Au/Ra’s “I Miss U” holds at #3, and Lodato & Bright Sparks’ “Good Thing” concurrently rises one place to #4. The aforementioned “Paradise” slides to #5 on this week’s chart.

au/rabenny benassibright sparksdermot kennedygoosebumpshvmejax jonesjeremihlodatomeduzatravi$ scott

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Darius Rucker’s “Beers And Sunshine” Rises To #1 On Country Radio Chart