Travis Scott & HVME’s “Goosebumps” Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

Travi$ Scott & HVME’s remixed version of “Goosebumps” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.
Up three places, “Goosebumps” takes over the throne from Meduza’s “Paradise (featuring Dermot Kennedy).”
“Goosebumps” received ~446 spins during the February 14-20 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 95.
A six-place rise brings Benny Benassi & Jeremih’s “Lovelife” to #2. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of ~378 (+58).
Jax Jones & Au/Ra’s “I Miss U” holds at #3, and Lodato & Bright Sparks’ “Good Thing” concurrently rises one place to #4. The aforementioned “Paradise” slides to #5 on this week’s chart.
