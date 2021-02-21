in Music News

AJR’s “Bang!” Officially Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Bang!” becomes AJR’s first #1 at the format.

AJR -Bang Video Screen | S-Curve/AJR/YouTube

AJR’s multi-format hit “Bang!” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Bang!” grabs #1 on the strength of its ~5,759 tracking period plays. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 154.

“Bang!” becomes the group’s first #1 at the Hot AC format.

Down one place, 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” settles for #2 on this week’s chart. “Mood” received ~5,677 spins during the February 14-20 tracking period (-5).

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” holds at #3 this week, and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” rises two spots to #4. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” spends another week at #5.

