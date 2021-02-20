Karol G, Anuel AA & J Balvin’s “LOCATION” Debuts At #4 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

As a collaboration between three global superstars (with proven YouTube track records), Karol G, Anuel AA & J Balvin’s “LOCATION” unsurprisingly debuts prominently on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Credited with 24.6 million views during the tracking period, “LOCATION” grabs #4 on this week’s chart. It ranks as the week’s #2 new entry, trailing only Ariana Grande’s “34+35 Remix (featuring Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion)” (#1 debut, #3 overall video).

“LOCATION” added another 1.4 million views from other eligible uploads, bringing its weekly song total to 26 million. That figure yields a #15 bow on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Thanks in part to the release, J Balvin (#10, +4), Karol G (#14, +6), and Anuel AA (#15, +4) all rise on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart.