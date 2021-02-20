in Music News

Karol G, Anuel AA & J Balvin’s “LOCATION” Debuts At #4 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The high-profile collaboration starts impressively on YouTube.

Anuel AA, Karol G & J Balvin in Location | Universal Music Latino/UMG

As a collaboration between three global superstars (with proven YouTube track records), Karol G, Anuel AA & J Balvin’s “LOCATION” unsurprisingly debuts prominently on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Credited with 24.6 million views during the tracking period, “LOCATION” grabs #4 on this week’s chart. It ranks as the week’s #2 new entry, trailing only Ariana Grande’s “34+35 Remix (featuring Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion)” (#1 debut, #3 overall video).

“LOCATION” added another 1.4 million views from other eligible uploads, bringing its weekly song total to 26 million. That figure yields a #15 bow on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Thanks in part to the release, J Balvin (#10, +4), Karol G (#14, +6), and Anuel AA (#15, +4) all rise on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart.

anuel aaj balvinkarol glocation

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s New “Love Story” Lyric Video Debuts In Top 10 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart, Top 30 On Global Listing

Olivia Rodrigo Highlights Songs By Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, Gracie Abrams, Black Sabbath, More In “Top 18 Songs For My 18th Birthday” Video