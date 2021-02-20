Taylor Swift’s New “Love Story” Lyric Video Debuts In Top 10 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart, Top 30 On Global Listing

Taylor Swift released the new “Taylor’s Version” re-recording of her 2008 smash “Love Story” at the start of the February 12-18 tracking period.

By the end of the week, the official lyric video had amassed impressive numbers on YouTube.

According to official data, the video received 3.35 million US YouTube views and 13.6 million global YouTube views during its opening week. The counts yield a #9 bow on the US YouTube Music Videos Chart and a #26 start on the global listing.

The new “Love Story” is the first taste of Taylor Swift’s re-recorded “Fearless” album, which is also branded as “Taylor’s version” and due to arrive this spring.