in Music News

Taylor Swift’s New “Love Story” Lyric Video Debuts In Top 10 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart, Top 30 On Global Listing

“Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” makes an opening week statement on YouTube.

Taylor Swift - Love Story (Taylor's Version) lyric video screengrab | TS/Republic

Taylor Swift released the new “Taylor’s Version” re-recording of her 2008 smash “Love Story” at the start of the February 12-18 tracking period.

By the end of the week, the official lyric video had amassed impressive numbers on YouTube.

According to official data, the video received 3.35 million US YouTube views and 13.6 million global YouTube views during its opening week. The counts yield a #9 bow on the US YouTube Music Videos Chart and a #26 start on the global listing.

The new “Love Story” is the first taste of Taylor Swift’s re-recorded “Fearless” album, which is also branded as “Taylor’s version” and due to arrive this spring.

fearlesslove story (taylor's version)Taylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ariana Grande, Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion’s “34+35” Remix Debuts At #1 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart, #3 Globally

Karol G, Anuel AA & J Balvin’s “LOCATION” Debuts At #4 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart