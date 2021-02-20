in Music News

“Drivers License” Earns Sixth Week At #1 In Australia As Olivia Rodrigo Celebrates 18th Birthday; Lil Tjay & 6LACK Score Top Debut

The breakout smash retains #1 on the ARIA chart.

Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license | Video screen | Geffen Records

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” maintains its standing as the biggest song in Australia.

The global phenomenon celebrates a sixth week at #1 on the ARIA Top 50 Singles Chart. ARIA formally shared the news on February 20, which happens to be Rodrigo’s eighteenth birthday.

The song’s closest competition again comes from Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.”

A streaming sensation in numerous international markets, Lil Tjay & 6LACK’s “Calling My Phone” ranks as the chart’s top new entry with a #3 debut. The Kid LAROI’s “Without You” slides one spot to #4 this week, and Tiesto’s “The Business” descends one rung to #5.

— Other debuts on this week’s chart:

#15 – P!nk & Willow Sage Hart – Cover Me In Sunshine
#21 – Taylor Swift – Love Story (Taylor’s Version)
#27 – Dua Lipa – We’re Good
#47 – Masked Wolf – Astronaut In The Ocean

6LACKdrivers licensedua lipaglass animalslil tjaymasked wolfolivia rodrigop!nkTaylor Swiftthe kid laroitiestowillow sage hart

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Passenger, Lord Huron, Tobe Nwigwe, Ava Max Confirmed For “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Performances