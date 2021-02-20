“Drivers License” Earns Sixth Week At #1 In Australia As Olivia Rodrigo Celebrates 18th Birthday; Lil Tjay & 6LACK Score Top Debut

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” maintains its standing as the biggest song in Australia.

The global phenomenon celebrates a sixth week at #1 on the ARIA Top 50 Singles Chart. ARIA formally shared the news on February 20, which happens to be Rodrigo’s eighteenth birthday.

The song’s closest competition again comes from Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.”

A streaming sensation in numerous international markets, Lil Tjay & 6LACK’s “Calling My Phone” ranks as the chart’s top new entry with a #3 debut. The Kid LAROI’s “Without You” slides one spot to #4 this week, and Tiesto’s “The Business” descends one rung to #5.

— Other debuts on this week’s chart:

#15 – P!nk & Willow Sage Hart – Cover Me In Sunshine

#21 – Taylor Swift – Love Story (Taylor’s Version)

#27 – Dua Lipa – We’re Good

#47 – Masked Wolf – Astronaut In The Ocean