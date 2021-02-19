Passenger, Lord Huron, Tobe Nwigwe, Ava Max Confirmed For “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Performances

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” will continue its string of original episodes this coming week, and all four will feature compelling musical guests.

According to official listings from ABC, Passenger will perform on the February 22 edition of “Kimmel.”

Lord Huron will deliver a “Kimmel” performance on February 23, and Tobe Nwigwe will play the February 24 broadcast.

Marking the week’s final new episode, the February 25 installment will feature a performance by Ava Max.

Who else can you expect to see on “Kimmel”? The complete lineup follows:

Monday, Feb. 22

1. Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”) 2. Teyonah Parris (“WandaVision”) 3. Musical Guest Passenger

Tuesday, Feb. 23

1. Senator Bernie Sanders 2. Soleil Moon Frye (“Kid 90”) 3. Musical Guest Lord Huron

Wednesday, Feb. 24

1. Jennifer Connelly (“Snowpiercer”) 2. Kevin Garnett (“KG: A to Z: An Uncensored Encyclopedia of Life, Basketball, and Everything in Between”) 3. Musical Guest Tobe Nwigwe

Thursday, Feb. 25

1. Michael Peña (“Tom and Jerry”) 2. Musical Guest Ava Max