Report: The Pretty Reckless’ “Death By Rock And Roll” Wins US Sales, But Morgan Wallen Earns 6th Week At #1 Overall

“Death By Rock And Roll” and “Dangerous” top this week’s album charts.

Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless in And So It Went | Video screen | Fearless Records

The Pretty Reckless’ new “Death By Rock And Roll” ranked as America’s best-selling album during the February 12-18 tracking period, but Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” remained the leader for overall consumption.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Death By Rock And Roll” sold 17.4K US copies during the tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 19.2K in total first-week consumption activity.

The album sales figure ranks as the week’s best, while the consumption tally slots the album at #23 on the Hits Top 50 chart. Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly, but the outcome should be similar: a #1 debut on Top Album Sales and a #20-30 position on the overall Billboard 200.

Thanks to a tracking week total of 96.2K units (10.5K from sales), “Dangerous” spends a sixth week at #1 on the overall Hits Top 50. Billboard will report the same outcome for its Billboard 200 chart this Sunday.

