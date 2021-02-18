The Kid LAROI Booked For Performance On February 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Thanks to the success of songs like “SO DONE” and “WITHOUT YOU,” The Kid LAROI has emerged as one of the top breakout music acts of the past year. He will look to continue his momentum – and expand his audience – with an upcoming US TV performance.
According to NBC, The Kid LAROI will play the February 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” His performance will close an episode that will also feature interviews with Eddie Murphy and Eve Hewson.
Complete upcoming “Fallon” listings follow:
Thursday, February 18: Guests include Rami Malek, Bridget Everett and stand-up guest Jesus Trejo. (OAD 1/27/21)
Friday, February 19: Guests include Nicole Kidman, Cole Sprouse and musical guest Henry Hall. (OAD 1/15/21)
Monday, February 22: Guests include Shailene Woodley, Henry Louis Gates Jr. and stand-up guest Kenice Mobley. Show #1409A
Tuesday, February 23: Guests include Tom Holland, Andra Day, Mary McCartney and musical guest Andra Day. Show #1410A
Wednesday, February 24: Guests include Awkwafina, Ava DuVernay and musical guests Chole X Halle. Show #1411A
Thursday, February 25: Guests include Eddie Murphy, Eve Hewson and musical guest The Kid Laroi. Show #1412A
