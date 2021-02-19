in TV News

Masego & Don Toliver, Pentatonix, Holly Humberstone Scheduled To Perform On “Late Late Show With James Corden” Episodes

CBS just announced new “Corden” lineups.

Pentatonix - The Lucky Ones cover | RCA

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” will air four originals this coming week, and three will feature musical performances.

According to new listings, Masego & Don Toliver will perform on the February 22 episode. Their performance will conclude a broadcast that also features chats with Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo.

Fresh off the release of new album “The Lucky Ones,” Pentatonix will play the February 24 “Corden.” Stanley Tucci will be the interview guest.

Holly Humberstone will then perform on February 25, closing a broadcast that features Jodie Foster as its interview guest.

As of press time, “Corden” is not advertising a musical guest for February 23. Drew Barrymore and Storm Reid will be the interviewees.

cbsdon toliverholly humberstonejames cordenmasegopentatonixthe late late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ariana Grande’s “Test Drive,” “Worst Behavior,” “Main Thing” Enter Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart; “Someone Like U” Top 10 (Update)

Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan & Annie Mumolo To Support “Barb & Star” on February 23 “Drew Barrymore Show”