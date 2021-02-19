Masego & Don Toliver, Pentatonix, Holly Humberstone Scheduled To Perform On “Late Late Show With James Corden” Episodes

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” will air four originals this coming week, and three will feature musical performances.

According to new listings, Masego & Don Toliver will perform on the February 22 episode. Their performance will conclude a broadcast that also features chats with Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo.

Fresh off the release of new album “The Lucky Ones,” Pentatonix will play the February 24 “Corden.” Stanley Tucci will be the interview guest.

Holly Humberstone will then perform on February 25, closing a broadcast that features Jodie Foster as its interview guest.

As of press time, “Corden” is not advertising a musical guest for February 23. Drew Barrymore and Storm Reid will be the interviewees.