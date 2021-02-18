in TV News

Billie Eilish Scheduled For Interview On February 23 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Eilish will be the episode’s lead interview guest.

Billie Eilish - Therefore I Am video screen | Darkroom/Interscope

Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish has a high-profile talk show appearance on her calendar.

According to new listings, Eilish will appear on the February 23 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Eilish will be the episode’s lead interview guest; “Punchbowl News” founders Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer are also set to chat with Colbert.

Listings for this coming week’s “Colbert” episodes follow:

February 22 – Bill Gates, musical guests tUnE-yArDs
February 23 – Billie Eilish, Jake Sherman & Anna Palmer
February 24 – Arsenio Hall, musical guest Celeste
February 25 – Regina King, musical guests Vic Mensa & Wyclef Jean

