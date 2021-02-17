in TV News

Chloe x Halle Listed For Performance On February 24 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The acclaimed duo will deliver a “Fallon” performance.

Choe x Halle - Ungodly Hour Audio Cover | Parkwood

Currently on a one-week hiatus, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will return to original installments next week.

The February 24 edition will feature a very noteworthy musical act.

According to the NBC website, Chloe x Halle will appear on that night’s “Fallon” episode. The website does not explicitly identify the duo as a performing act, but insofar as there are already two other surefire interview guests confirmed (Awkwafina and Ava DuVernay), a performance can just about be taken for granted.

Other announced “Fallon” guests for next week include Shailene Woodley (February 22), Henry Louis Gates Jr (February 22), Kenice Mobley (February 22), Tom Holland (February 23), Andra Day (February 23), and Mary McCartney (February 23).

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

Chloe x Hallejimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

