Chloe x Halle Listed For Performance On February 24 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Currently on a one-week hiatus, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will return to original installments next week.

The February 24 edition will feature a very noteworthy musical act.

According to the NBC website, Chloe x Halle will appear on that night’s “Fallon” episode. The website does not explicitly identify the duo as a performing act, but insofar as there are already two other surefire interview guests confirmed (Awkwafina and Ava DuVernay), a performance can just about be taken for granted.

Other announced “Fallon” guests for next week include Shailene Woodley (February 22), Henry Louis Gates Jr (February 22), Kenice Mobley (February 22), Tom Holland (February 23), Andra Day (February 23), and Mary McCartney (February 23).

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.