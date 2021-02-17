in TV News

Maria Bakalova Appears On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Last week, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” star Maria Bakalova became the first Bulgarian actor or actress to receive a Golden Globe Awards nomination.

On the heels of the big achievement, the actress appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Bakalova appears as an interview guest on Wednesday’s broadcast, chatting about her nomination and her acclaimed turn in the aforementioned movie. The discussion, naturally, includes a focus on Bakalova’s buzzy scene with Rudy Giuliani.

The episode will air Wednesday afternoon, but a video of Bakalova’s interview is already available below.

