Sam Fischer & Demi Lovato Listed For Interview, Performance On February 22 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

As Sam Fischer & Demi Lovato’s collaborative “What Other People Say” begins its chart journey, the artists will support the song with a high-profile television appearance.
According to new listings, Fischer and Lovato will both appear on the February 22 “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
Currently the only celebrity guests listed for the episode, Fischer and Lovato are set to appear for both an interview and musical performance.
A full lineup of upcoming “Ellen” guests follows; all listings are subject to change:
February 17 – Kenan Thompson, Maria Bakalova
February 18 – Neil Patrick Harris, “Masked Dancer” winner
February 19 – Randy Jackson, Dean Edwards, guest host Tiffany Haddish
February 22 – Interview and musical guests Sam Fischer and Demi Lovato
February 23 – Mary J Blige, Jas Leverette
February 24 – Colin Jost, Jamie Kern Lima
February 25 – Jane Fonda
February 26 – Taye Diggs, guest host Tiffany Haddish
Loading…