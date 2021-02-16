Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

To say Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” received a warm welcome from pop radio would be a massive understatement.

The new single landed at a whopping 153 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s impact, easily ranking as the week’s most added song.

With 21 adds each, Daya’s “Bad Girl” and Cardi B’s “Up” tie for second place on this week’s Mediabase add board.

Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” and Doja Cat’s “Streets” tie for fourth; both songs won support from 18 stations.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: The Kid LAROI’s “Without You” (6th-most, tie), Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” (6th-most, tie), G-Eazy’s “Provide (featuring Chris Brown)” (8th-most, tie), Tiesto’s “The Business” (8th-most, tie), SZA’s “Good Days” (10th-most, tie), and JESSIA’s “I’m not Pretty” (10th-most, tie).