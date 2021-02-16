in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“We’re Good” convincingly tops this week’s add board.

Dua Lipa in We're Good | Video screen | Warner Records

To say Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” received a warm welcome from pop radio would be a massive understatement.

The new single landed at a whopping 153 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s impact, easily ranking as the week’s most added song.

With 21 adds each, Daya’s “Bad Girl” and Cardi B’s “Up” tie for second place on this week’s Mediabase add board.

Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” and Doja Cat’s “Streets” tie for fourth; both songs won support from 18 stations.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: The Kid LAROI’s “Without You” (6th-most, tie), Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” (6th-most, tie), G-Eazy’s “Provide (featuring Chris Brown)” (8th-most, tie), Tiesto’s “The Business” (8th-most, tie), SZA’s “Good Days” (10th-most, tie), and JESSIA’s “I’m not Pretty” (10th-most, tie).

ava maxcardi bChris Browndayadoja catdua lipag-eazyglass animalsjessiaszathe kid laroitiestowe're good

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

