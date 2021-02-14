in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good,” Yung Gravy’s “Oops,” Foushee’s “Deep End,” Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“We’re Good,” “oops!,” “Deep End,” and “Heat Waves” debut on the pop chart.

Dua Lipa - We're Good | Warner Records

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart features new arrivals from Dua Lipa, Yung Gravy, Fousheé, and Glass Animals.

Despite not arriving until late on the fifth day of the February 7-13 tracking period, Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” received 1,167 spins. The count yields a #34 debut on this week’s chart.

Below last week’s chart at #41, Yung Gravy’s “oops!” makes its Top 40 entry at #37. The song posted a tracking period play count of 845 (+164).

Up three places, Fousheé’s “Deep End” earns #39 on this week’s chart. “Deep End” garnered 631 tracking week plays (+60).

Credited with 563 spins (+400), “Heat Waves” rises fourteen spots to #40.

