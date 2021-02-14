Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart,” All Time Low’s “Monsters” Top 20

As his “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” exits the Mediabase pop radio chart due to recurrent rules, Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” makes a gain on the listing.

Up two places, “Anyone” earns #15 on this week’s chart. The Bieber single received 6,943 spins during the February 7-13 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 509.

— As “Anyone” hits the Top 15, Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” and All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring Demi Lovato & blackbear)” score Top 20 positions.

Played 5,505 times during the tracking period (+1,760), “My Head & My Heart” ascends five spots to #17.

A three-place rise meanwhile brings “Monsters” to #18. The alternative crossover posted a tracking period play count of 4,851 (+627).