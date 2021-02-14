Cage The Elephant’s “Skin And Bones” Officially Earns #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

Cage The Elephant’s “Skin And Bones (Mix 2020)” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

The song, which was #2 last week, takes #1 on the strength of its ~2,854 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 180.

Played ~2,650 times during the February 7-13 tracking period (-73), Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” slides one spot to #2. Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” keeps the #3 position but posts an airplay gain, moving within 15 spins of the Eilish song.

All Time Low’s enduring “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” rises one spot to #4, and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” ticks up one place to #5.