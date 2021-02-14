“Hole In The Bottle” Becomes Kelsea Ballerini’s 6th Country Radio #1

Kelsea Ballerini’s “hole in the bottle” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, “hole in the bottle” seizes the throne from Luke Combs’ “Better Together.” In addition to ruling for chart points, “hole in the bottle” also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the February 7-13 tracking period. It received ~8,523 spins, topping last week’s mark by a mammoth 1,250.

Combs’ song, however, received more audience impressions this week (47.6 million vs. 46.6 million).

“hole in the bottle” follows “Love Me Like You Mean It,” “Dibs,” “Peter Pan,” “Legends,” and “Miss Me More” in becoming Ballerini’s sixth country radio #1.

“Better Together,” last week’s #1, takes #2 on this week’s chart. Darius Rucker’ “Beers and Sunshine” holds at #3, Parmalee’s “Just The Way (featuring Blanco Brown)” rises two spots to #4, and Luke Bryan’s “Down To One” holds at #5.