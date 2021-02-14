in Music News

“Hole In The Bottle” Becomes Kelsea Ballerini’s 6th Country Radio #1

“hole in the bottle” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase chart.

Kelsea Ballerini in hole in the bottle | Video screen | Black River Entertainment

Kelsea Ballerini’s “hole in the bottle” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, “hole in the bottle” seizes the throne from Luke Combs’ “Better Together.” In addition to ruling for chart points, “hole in the bottle” also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the February 7-13 tracking period. It received ~8,523 spins, topping last week’s mark by a mammoth 1,250.

Combs’ song, however, received more audience impressions this week (47.6 million vs. 46.6 million).

“hole in the bottle” follows “Love Me Like You Mean It,” “Dibs,” “Peter Pan,” “Legends,” and “Miss Me More” in becoming Ballerini’s sixth country radio #1.

“Better Together,” last week’s #1, takes #2 on this week’s chart. Darius Rucker’ “Beers and Sunshine” holds at #3, Parmalee’s “Just The Way (featuring Blanco Brown)” rises two spots to #4, and Luke Bryan’s “Down To One” holds at #5.

blanco browndarius ruckerkelsea balleriniluke bryanluke combsmiss me moreparmalee

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Earns #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Cage The Elephant’s “Skin And Bones” Officially Earns #1 On Alternative Radio Chart