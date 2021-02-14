in Music News

BRS Kash’s “Throat Baby (Go Baby)” Rises To #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“Throat Baby” takes over the top spot at urban.

BRS Kash - Throat Baby Lyric Video screen | UMG/LVRN

BRS Kash’s “Throat Baby (Go Baby)” earned #2 on last week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

It rises to #1 on this week’s edition of the listing.

“Throat Baby” received ~5,440 plays during the February 7-13 tracking period; the format-leading count tops last week’s mark by 140 spins.

Up three places, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Baby” earns #2 on this week’s urban chart. The multi-format hit received ~5,071 tracking period plays (+121).

Pop Smoke’s “For The Night (featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby)” holds at #3, Saweetie’s “Back To The Streets (featuring Jhene Aiko)” slides three spots to #4, and Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & Nav)” climbs one place to #5.

