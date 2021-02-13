in Music News

Kelsea Ballerini’s “Hole In The Bottle” Likely Headed For #1 At Country Radio

“hole in the bottle” should take over #1 on this week’s chart.

Kelsea Ballerini’s “hole in the bottle” is on track to claim #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

With only one day remaining in the February 7-13 tracking period, “hole in the bottle” holds the #1 spot on the Mediabase building and rolling charts. Given that it it gaining spins as its nearest competitor (Luke Combs’ “Better Together”) is losing them, the Kelsea Ballerini song should be able to close the week on top.

Should it indeed secure the crown, “hole in the bottle” will become Ballerini’s sixth career #1 at country radio. It will, moreover, be her first chart-topper since “Miss Me More” reached the top in mid-2019.

