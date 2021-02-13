Eiza Gonzalez To Support “I Care A Lot” On February 16 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Leading up to the film’s Netflix launch, “I Care A Lot” star Eiza Gonzalez will appear on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
According to ABC, the actress will appear on the February 16 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Bette Midler and a performance by Florida Georgia Line.
The aforementioned “I Care A Lot” launches on February 19.
“Kimmel” is the only major late-night show airing originals this week; complete listings follow:
Monday, Feb. 15 (OAD: 2/8/21)
1. Katy Perry (“American Idol”) 2. Head Coach Bruce Arians (Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers) 3. Musical Guest Michael McDonald
Tuesday, Feb. 16
1. Bette Midler (“The Tale of the Mandarin Duck: A Modern Fable”) 2. Eiza González (“I Care a Lot”) 3. Musical Guest Florida Georgia Line
Wednesday, Feb. 17
1. Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) 2. Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”) 3. Musical Guest NAV feat. Gunna
Thursday, Feb. 18
1. Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”) 2. Kelly Marie Tran (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) 3. Musical Guest Black Pumas
Friday, Feb. 19
1. Kate Hudson (“Music”) 2. Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) 3. Musical Guest Evanescence
