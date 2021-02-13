in Music News

Ariana Grande May Have The Top 2 Songs On This Week’s Pop Radio Chart

“34+35” and “positions” could rule this week’s listing.

Ariana Grande in 34+35 | Republic

As projected by Headline Planet, Ariana Grande’s “34+35” is headed for #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The hit single received 15,819 spins during the first six days of the February 7-13 tracking period. Up 4.5% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “34+35” as a dominant #1 on the Mediabase building/real-time chart. Its lead is not in jeopardy.

The artist, interestingly, may also have the runner-up on this week’s chart. Her former #1 “positions” is #2 on the building listing with 14,149 spins (-4%). With Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s building #3 “Lonely” falling at a faster pace (13,898, -9%) and no songs from below yet ready to challenge, “positions” has a very strong chance of retaining its #2 position through the close of tracking.

A 7-week leader, “positions” is Grande’s longest-reigning #1 hit at pop radio. “34+35” will become her ninth total #1 at the format.

