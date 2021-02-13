Cardi B’s “Up” Debuts At #1 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart, Earns #3 On Global Listing

The music video for Cardi B’s “Up” attracted predictably substantial opening week attention on YouTube.
Credited with 14.5 million American views during the February 5-11 tracking period, “Up” debuts as a dominant #1 on the US YouTube Music Videos Chart. Its count more than doubles that of the week’s #2 video (Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cry Baby” with 6.89 million).
“Up” also takes #1 on the Global YouTube Songs chart, which accounts for total streams across all official uploads. The Cardi B release received 17.6 million eligible US YouTube streams this week.
“Up” concurrently starts at #3 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart (35 million worldwide video views) and #4 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart (42.8 million total worldwide streams).
