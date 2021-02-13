in Music News

Taylor Swift’s Re-Recorded “Love Story” Debuts As Dominant #1 On US Spotify Chart, Takes #2 Globally

“Love Story” enjoyed a massive opening day on Spotify.

Taylor Swift - Fearless (Taylor's Version) Cover, shot by Beth Garrabrant

Entitled “Love Story (Taylor’s Version),” the re-recording of Taylor Swift’s beloved lead “Fearless” single made a massive opening day splash.

According to Spotify Charts, the track amassed 2,983,511 US Spotify streams on Friday, February 12. The count convincingly positions “Love Story” at #1 on the daily US Spotify Chart; no other track even received 2 million.

The track meanwhile earns #2 on the Global chart, courtesy of its 6,317,462 opening day streams around the world. Only “drivers license,” the smash hit from self-professed Taylor Swift fan Olivia Rodrigo, received more daily streams (6,728,805).

Making the performance more impressive is the fact that “Love Story” did not receive spectacular playlist positioning on Spotify. It was Top 5 (but not #1) on New Music Friday, and it does not even appear on the influential Today’s Top Hits (let alone in a top spot). Although its omission is understandable (it’s not really one of “today’s hits”), its absence from that playlist makes its early success even more impressive.

“Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” is the first taste of Taylor Swift’s re-recorded edition of “Fearless.”

