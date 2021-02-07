in Music News

Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio; MGK & Blackbear, The Weeknd, Pop Smoke Songs Top 15

“you broke me first” officially earns a Top 10 position.

Tate McRae in you broke me first | Video screen | RCA

Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “you broke me first” earns #10 on the strength of its 10,242 tracking period plays. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,408.

— As “you broke me first” reaches the Top 10, three songs make their first Top 15 appearances.

Played 7,741 times during the January 31-February 6 tracking period (+1,033), Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” rises four spots to #12.

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears,” which received 6,951 spins (+949), concurrently rises five spots to #14.

A spin count of 6,781 (+1,092) meanwhile lifts Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” six places to #15.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

