Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio; MGK & Blackbear, The Weeknd, Pop Smoke Songs Top 15

Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “you broke me first” earns #10 on the strength of its 10,242 tracking period plays. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,408.

— As “you broke me first” reaches the Top 10, three songs make their first Top 15 appearances.

Played 7,741 times during the January 31-February 6 tracking period (+1,033), Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” rises four spots to #12.

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears,” which received 6,951 spins (+949), concurrently rises five spots to #14.

A spin count of 6,781 (+1,092) meanwhile lifts Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” six places to #15.