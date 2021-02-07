Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” Remains #1 At Alternative Radio, Clario’s “Sofia” Enters Top 10

Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” unsurprisingly keeps its crown at alternative radio.

Played ~2,722 times during the January 31-February 6 tracking period, “Therefore I Am” earns a second week at #1 on the Mediabase alternative chart. This week’s spin count reflects a gain of 88 over the prior mark.

Up one place, Cage The Elephant’s “Skin and Bones (Mix 2020)” claims the runner-up spot. The Cage The Elephant tune received ~2,674 tracking period plays (+218).

Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” rises one spot to #3, and Cannons’ “Fire For You” slides two spots to #4. All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” stays at #5.

— No song makes its first Top 5 appearance this week, but the chart does feature a new Top 10 addition. Up one place, Clairo’s “Sofia” reaches a new high of #10. The song received ~1,521 plays (+200).