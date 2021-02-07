Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” Enters Top 20 At Pop Radio; Ava Max, Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez Top 25; Jason Derulo & Adam Levine, The Kid LAROI Top 30

The list of noteworthy movers on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart includes Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body.” The multi-format hit officially secures a Top 20 position on this week’s pop listing.

Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” and Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” go Top 25, while Jason Derulo’s “Lifestyle (featuring Adam Levine)” and The Kid LAROI’s “WITHOUT YOU” earn Top 30 positions.

Up three places, “Body” grabs #20 on this week’s chart. The single received 4,372 pop plays during the January 31-February 6 tracking period (+655).

Credited with 3,745 spins (+1,916), “My Head & My Heart” ascends nine spots to #22.

“Dakiti,” which received 3,320 spins (+557), climbs one place to #25.

A spin count of 3,074 (+1,394) lifts “Lifestyle” seven places to #27.

“WITHOUT YOU,” which received 2,509 spins (+822), rises four positions to #29.